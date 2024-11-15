You are using an outdated browser.
The Daily Blast with Greg Sargent
PODCAST

Why Trump Picked RFK Jr. for Health Spot—and Why That’s So Dangerous

As Trump elevates the worst possible picks to positions of great influence, the author of a new piece laying out some dark second-term scenarios explains why we may be facing a very troubling future.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. points a finger
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. in Warren, Michigan on November 01, 2024.

We’re now in Day Two of an extraordinary GOP meltdown over Donald Trump’s pick of Matt Gaetz for attorney general. Numerous Republican Senators are strongly opposing the move. But on Thursday, Trump’s appointments got even worse with his choice of anti-vax conspiracy theorist Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as the secretary of Health and Human Services. It’s hard to say which of these will be more of a disaster. We talked to Nina Burleigh, author of a great new cover story for The New Republic called “Trump 2.0: Here Comes the Night,” about how deeply worrisome these developments truly areand whether GOP senators will hold the line against them. The prognosis is not good. Listen to this episode here.

The Daily Blast with Greg Sargent

TNR’s Greg Sargent takes a critical look at the day’s political news and the stories leading NewRepublic.com, and speaks to leading journalists and newsmakers.


