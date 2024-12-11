RFK’s Anti-Vaccine Zealotry Is an Existential Threat to Public Schools

There are limits to the power that would be put into Kennedy’s hands. But while he wouldn’t be able to scrap school vaccine mandates wholesale, which is a matter that’s currently decided on the state level, Kennedy could nevertheless do major damage to the public education system by using the power of his office to regularly fearmonger about the phantasmal threat of childhood vaccinations.

Kennedy comes to Washington having already used his celebrity to spread harmful notions about childhood vaccination. He is a serial propagator of a common myth about vaccination being tied to autism, a fraudulent notion that lacks any grounding in science. As recently as a 2023 Fox interview, Kennedy has backed these debunked theories, saying, “I do believe that autism does come from vaccines.” Beyond the autism rhetoric, Kennedy has been keen to promote paranoid ideas about childhood vaccination. In 2021, Kennedy called the vaccine for Covid-19 “the deadliest vaccine ever made” in a Louisiana state House hearing on child vaccination requirements—relying on a distortion of vaccine science.

Although Kennedy has lately striven to align his rhetoric with the mainstream—telling NPR in a November interview that vaccines would not be “taken” from people—public health advocates, parents, and students have grave concerns for what his leadership would mean for childhood vaccines and public education.