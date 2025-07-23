RFK Jr.’s Policies Are Making Covid a Revived Threat Again

In late May, Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. had taken to X to announce that Covid vaccinations would no longer be available to pregnant people or healthy children, although long Covid is now the most common chronic condition among children. A week before, the Food and Drug Administration had also announced that healthy people under age 65 would not be eligible for the shot.

The announcement raised a flurry of questions and panic within the public health community: Notwithstanding the fact that this abrupt announcement occurred on social media rather than any official channel, it preempted the late June meeting of the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, or ACIP, a team of experts who have handled annual vaccination recommendations for the past half-century. It also, of course, went against the hundreds of studies on the Covid vaccine’s safety and efficacy. Recent data on last winter’s Covid shot showed 30–40 percent additional protection against urgent care visits and 40–70 percent additional protection against hospitalizations and ICU stays, with protection lasting six months or more.

The directive was also contradictory, marking an unprecedented divergence in the guidance from public health experts at the CDC and competing information coming down from RFK Jr. and the FDA. The CDC clearly lists pregnancy as an underlying qualifying condition for a Covid vaccine, and did not remove its recommendation for vaccination in children from its vaccine schedule.