Big Pharma Is the Only Reason Anyone Still Dies From HIV

His government broke the patent regime for the antivirals that was chiefly responsible for killing his people—allowing parallel imports in which generics companies manufacture the drug without the patent-holding pharma company’s consent. He was instantly sued by 40 pharmaceutical companies. Bill Clinton’s administration cowered to pressure from the pharma lobby and placed South Africa on a watchlist, subjecting the nation to possible trade sanctions. It ended up being an enormous PR disaster for the obstreperous pharmaceutical firms. After three years of mounting pressure from AIDS activists, the pharma companies finally dropped their case.

While this story has a happy ending, Mandela’s battle against Big Pharma was only a small part of an ongoing war to provide equitable access to HIV medication. In the decades since his court case, taxpayer-funded research has contributed enormously to the development of new HIV treatments. New drugs can now allow people living with HIV to enjoy normal life spans, and completely reduce the risk of new transmissions. Used widely, medications should allow the complete eradication of HIV from the planet. The only obstacle the world is now facing is the same one Mandela stared down: corporate greed which prioritizes profits over human life.

In 2012, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Truvada for the use of Pre-exposure prophylaxis, or PrEP, which reduces the risk of HIV transmission. Recent research revealed that U.S. taxpayers contributed over $143 million to clinical testing and development of Truvada. But despite the role public institutions played in bringing the medication to market, the profits have gone to the pharmaceutical company Gilead, which owns and markets the drug.