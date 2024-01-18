Leonard Leo’s Dark Money Groups Are Targeting AIDS Relief

Central to the story of PEPFAR is the idea that fighting AIDS defies partisanship and has been broadly supported—after all, Bush launched it!—from the beginning. But like many things involving HIV/AIDS, the program has also been a vehicle for Christian right groups to use a viral pandemic to advance their own political goals. These groups have successfully advocated for billions of PEPFAR dollars to be earmarked for abstinence-until-marriage prevention and education, leaving condoms and anyone who did not want to or legally could not get married (like queer couples) out in the cold, until this was removed in 2008. The Christian right was also instrumental (though not alone) in requiring PEPFAR recipients affirm that they oppose prostitution as a condition of funding, a policy the Supreme Court upheld in part in 2012, and which remains in PEPFAR to this day.

So it is not much of a surprise that the Christian right has come again for PEPFAR. But to block the entire program from being reauthorized, putting funds in jeopardy for programs around the globe—prompting the former President Bush to wade in and plead with Congress to reauthorize PEPFAR—seems even more brazen than earlier efforts. And Leonard Leo is partly responsible for that.

Dobbs, it appears, changed the calculus. The narrative these groups are using to obstruct AIDS funding hinges on their claim that now that Roe has been reversed, the Biden administration is trying to smuggle funds for abortion into HIV/AIDS funding. In their September 2023 letter to Congressional leadership, the anti-abortion groups confidently stated that Biden’s State Department was using PEPFAR for this, “in spite of the fact that there is no constitutional or statutory ‘right to abortion’ in U.S. law, and in fact, nearly half of all American States outlaw elective abortion from early stages of gestation.” This encapsulated the broader accusations leveled at PEPFAR under Biden that debuted in a report from Heritage in May 2023. PEPFAR, the report alleged, was being used to promote a “domestic radical social agenda overseas,” including “social priorities like abortion and promotion of LGBTI issues.” Somewhat conspiratorially, the report continues, “On the Left, ‘sexual and reproductive rights’ and ‘reproductive health services’ are code for abortion.” This isn’t strictly true; abortion is but one component of sexual and reproductive health and rights. But abortion is one such component, and an important one, and one which anti-abortion groups know full well that PEPFAR already excludes. Emails to The Heritage Foundation and the Family Research Council for comment on this story went unanswered.