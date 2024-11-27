How Did the Law Never Catch America’s Most Lawless President?

Everybody blames Merrick Garland. And everybody isn’t wrong. Why it took the U.S. attorney general until November 2022 to appoint a special counsel on the January 6 case remains a mystery. If he’d moved a year earlier, would it have made a difference? I’m not saying he shouldn’t have, but the available evidence suggests to us that either: 1) Trump’s lawyers would still have been able to delay; 2) he’d have been convicted, but it wouldn’t have mattered, and indeed would have helped him make his case about what a martyr he was; 3) he’d have been exonerated.

Trump was lucky. Insanely lucky. How did the classified documents case get assigned to the person who has to be the hackiest judge in that circuit, whose shamelessness in every single thing she did was just jaw-dropping? How did he get a Supreme Court that announced in February of an election year that it would hear arguments about presidential immunity, but then schedule those arguments for late April, eight weeks later, and then issue its ruling on July 1, nine weeks after that? Well, we know how he got that court—he appointed a third of it. But how they managed to make the nation wait for 17 weeks is still mind-blowing.

Of course, given how the court ruled, it wouldn’t have mattered. And now, we’re going to have a President Trump who is about to see criminal cases against him dismissed; civil cases potentially won on appeal; and who has been told by the Supreme Court that he can do pretty much anything he wants to do as president, because as long as he dresses it up as an official act, it’s legal.