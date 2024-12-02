We’re Entering a World Where the Rule of Law Is Turned Inside-Out

But he has the quality that matters most: He’s a one-thousand-percent Trump loyalist who has pledged to come after Trump’s real and perceived foes in the political and media worlds. He’s called the media “the most powerful enemy” of the United States of America and has vowed: “We’re going to come after the people in the media who lied about American citizens who helped Joe Biden rig presidential elections. We’re going to come after you, whether it’s criminally or civilly. We’ll figure that out. But yeah, we’re putting you all on notice.”

We’re about to enter a world where the rule of law is going to be turned inside out—where everything is converted into its bizarro-world version. It’s a world the conservative movement has been building for 50 years. It took Trump to dare to say the things that no other Republican president would quite say—about how the entire legal apparatus of the United States government is illegitimate and corrupt. But Trump said those things, and he opened the floodgates. For the next four years, we will be living, assuming Patel’s confirmation and that of Pam Bondi as attorney general, under a justice system where the following black-is-white presumptions will hold true:

Donald Trump, far from being the one-step-ahead-of-the-law hoodlum he’s been his entire adult life, is America’s last honest man, and every legal effort that attempts to say otherwise is, by definition, corrupt and a lie.

Joe Biden’s near 50-year record of never having been attached to scandal (except a case of plagiarism) is not evidence that Biden has lived an unusually clean public life; it’s evidence of a broad conspiracy by the deep state to protect Democrats. Just wait and see.

It’s axiomatic that the 2020 election was stolen, as the federal government, now that it is in honest hands, will prove.

January 6, 2021, was not an insurrection; it was a patriotic outcry by citizens who know the truth, and the attempt to “get to the bottom of” it was the real insurrection—a conspiracy against truth of unfathomable proportions that will now be justly avenged.

Rudy Giuliani is completely innocent. Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss were corrupt players attempting to rig the Georgia vote. And by the way, the Giuliani lawyers who quit on him last week citing unspecified “ethical concerns” (hmmm…) are deep staters, too.

I could go on, but you get the idea. Everything is the opposite of what your lying eyes saw for themselves, America. It involves prosecutors, investigators, lawyers, and politicians. But complicit in all of it is the media, which has since Watergate set the terms by which Americans have come to believe that investigators and journalists are the white hats and Republican presidents the bad guys. (And by the way, speaking of Watergate, don’t think that’s over either. Haven’t you read the latest? It was “the first deep state hoax” and Nixon was completely innocent.)