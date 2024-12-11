McKinsey’s Dealings With Despots Are More Extensive Than We Knew

The freshest revelations have emerged thanks to a joint investigation led by the Center for Climate Reporting and The Guardian that dropped late last month but didn’t receive nearly enough public attention. Scraping multiple court databases, researchers discovered that McKinsey had submitted “hundreds of pages of conflict-of-interest declarations”—and, in the process, revealed a constellation of clients previously hidden from public scrutiny. While much of the focus of the probe centered on the fact that McKinsey’s clients “include some of the world’s biggest polluters”—completely undercutting McKinsey’s professed claims to be a leader in decarbonization—the report also illuminated McKinsey’s myriad foreign clients, many of which the firm has never bothered to disclose in foreign lobbying filings elsewhere.

As those filings detail, McKinsey worked with “state-linked ventures” in nearly two dozen countries (including some of the biggest oil-producing nations in the world). Among those were countries previously linked to McKinsey, like China. According to the new documents, the firm worked directly with state-owned firms like Sinopec and the China National Offshore Oil Corporation, “receiv[ing] significant revenue” from these regime-controlled firms. These revelations flew in the face of the company’s previous claims that it had never knowingly worked for Beijing. Part of that defense rested on McKinsey’s claims that its work in China—which included, among other things, directly helping craft Chinese military and economic policy—was led by McKinsey’s internal think tank, rather than the firm itself. (As if there is a meaningful difference between the two entities.)

The new revelations also shone a bright light on McKinsey’s work for the tyrannical regime in Saudi Arabia. Even after Saudi used McKinsey’s research to specifically target and smother regime critics, the firm continued working with the regime—and continued helping the Saudi government expand its influence. The details of the new investigation focused on how McKinsey helped the Kingdom “find new markets for the kingdom’s oil”—with the firm, according to one person familiar with its efforts, doing “a shitload of work” for its Saudi clients.