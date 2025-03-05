Trump is, in his way, right about one thing: The shell company registry was supposed to be a menace. But not to small-business owners, or even to the great swath of Americans about to watch their country once more become the leading shell company purveyor. It was an existential threat to the money launderers, oligarchs, and kleptocrats who spent years using shell companies to hide their ill-gotten boodle, keeping it safe from prying eyes and injecting it directly into the American economy: in other words, exactly the sort of folks who need menacing. Unfortunately, in this new order, these scofflaws are the very people who stand to be enriched by Donald Trump—while the American people, by contrast, are stuck bearing the high costs of his wealth-destroying tariff war.

The U.S. is hardly the only country that provided these kinds of companies, which exist only on paper and all too often exist only to hide the identities of their true owners. But it was the U.S. that perfected the art of the anonymous shell. States like Delaware offered shell companies to anyone, anywhere, in as little as 15 minutes, for as little as $100. Wyoming (which first invented the LLC—one of the most popular forms of shell company—back in 1977) and Nevada followed suit.

With that, a kleptocracy consultancy arms race was on, all of these states competing with one another to see who could provide the most secrecy and legal protection to sundry bad actors—cartel heads and human traffickers and fentanyl dealers and the like. Thanks to the lack of federal oversight, American states could create whatever kind of shell company their klepto-clients could want, no questions asked. All of it culminated in transforming the U.S. into the global leader in shell company provisions, allowing the U.S. to leapfrog traditional offshore finance havens like the British Virgin Islands or Panama.