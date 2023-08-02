How New York Could Help Save Forests Around the World

Last month, the New York Assembly quietly passed a bill that requires companies contracting with state and local governments to prove they are not contributing to tropical deforestation directly or indirectly through their supply chains. The New York State Tropical Deforestation-Free Procurement Act will land on Governor Hochul’s desk this fall. Advocates believe this act could end up being one of the state’s most powerful tools to tackle a kind of greenhouse gas emission that’s been tricky to rein in—and it could have ripple effects that go far beyond the state’s borders.

“There is no way through the climate crisis unless we reduce tropical deforestation,” said Jeff Conant, a director at the environmental organization Friends of the Earth, who has been advocating for the bill for the last several years. “There have been a decade of efforts to get companies to agree to voluntary commitments, but none of that works. This bill is really about using state power to drive the change we need.”

Deforestation is the second-largest source of climate emissions after the burning of fossil fuels, and it’s driven primarily by just a handful of globally traded commodities: cattle, soy, palm oil, coffee, cocoa, timber, and wood products. Tropical countries have been put in the line of fire for the continued deforestation of one of the world’s most important carbon sinks, but most of the commodities driving that deforestation end up in international markets like the United States, the European Union, and China.