Points for candor to Senator Tommy Tuberville. On Thursday, he admitted he thinks Trump should vet his own nominees, suggesting the Senate GOP should forget about playing its advice and consent role. That’s a stark admission about what MAGA actually expects from Senate Republicans. Yet revelations about Trump’s pick for Defense Secretary, Pete Hegseth, are so damning that Republicans are finding him impossible to rubber-stamp, and he’s hanging in the balance. We chatted with Salon’s Amanda Marcotte, author of a new piece about Trump, Hegseth, and the GOP. She explains how Tuberville said the quiet part out loud, how Trump is expressly trying to build a cabinet of misogynists, and how that’s backfiring, perhaps forcing Republicans to thwart his worst excesses. Listen to this episode here.
PODCAST
MAGA Dimwit Tommy Tuberville Blurts Out Awkward Truth About Trump, GOP
As Senator Tuberville reveals too much about the GOP’s handling of Pete Hegseth, a shrewd observer of MAGA explains how Trump’s effort to build a cabinet of misogynists is backfiring.
Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images
Sen.. Tommy Tuberville in Washington, DC on November 13, 2024.