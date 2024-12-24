The Intolerable Life Cycle of Debt and Death

In case you’ve forgotten the oft-sped-over specific circumstance behind Bailey’s presence at the edge of the Bedford Falls bridge, here’s a review. He’s about to jump because he owes Mr. Potter $8,000. Economists tend to champion the movie as a tale about how banks and savings and loan operations run. However, the movie’s moral engine starts because American capitalism has taught Bailey (and those of us in the audience) that that debt is literally a fate worse than death.

We can count on neither the state nor private businesses to keep our families housed and clothed. Bailey does the simple math and decides what is completely true on paper: He is worth more dead than alive and would rather be dead than a (perceived) burden to those he cares about the most. You only have to consider it for a moment to see the ugliness in the movie’s disinterest in elaborating on Bailey’s thinking. Bailey doesn’t have to explain why ending his life is a logical response to his situation; we should be appalled by how intuitively this is to understand.

The movie’s happy ending depends entirely on the idea that a community can step in when the system fails. This resolution warms the heart only in the way that successful medical GoFundMes are heartwarming, temporarily and superficially. (It doesn’t help that the movie ultimately lets the villainous Potter off the hook; in 1986, Saturday Night Live provided a far more satisfying ending in the form of the people of Bedford Falls lynching Bailey’s bête noire.)