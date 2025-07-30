The Tornado-Ravaged Neighborhoods St. Louis Left Behind

Meanwhile, inside Centennial Christian Church, DeMarco K. Davidson, Metropolitan Congregations United executive director, was trapped under rubble, using his body to try to protect 78-year-old church member Sherril Jackson. He knew Patricia Penelton, who had been volunteering with people experiencing homelessness in the neighborhood, had been trying to close the church door before the collapse. Davidson tried calling 911. The call infuriatingly went to an automated message telling him if he was experiencing an emergency, to call 911. He called a string of people he knew: his sister, a fraternity brother who is a police officer, a minister friend who in turn called a city alderwoman—who in turn called various first responders.

Eventually, Davidson and Jackson were rescued. Penelton, along with four other St. Louisians across the city, died. Dozens of people were injured. Thousands of buildings were damaged or destroyed, with an estimated $1.6 billion in damage across the city.

But in North St. Louis, an act of nature collided with city blocks that have been historically disinvested, redlined, and neglected. For weeks, people have stayed in tents at the front of their properties, bricks still strewn and fallen into the yard, waiting for help, unable to safely live in their homes, their loss made worse by poverty. Some who have spent the past many weeks distributing baby diapers, bottled water, and other basic necessities now worry that their neighborhoods have been left uniquely vulnerable to an another, altogether unnatural sort of disaster: developers.