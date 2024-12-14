How GOP Senators Are Secretly Getting Ready to Surrender to Trump

We should treat that very idea—that Republicans have in some principled sense begun to deeply question the FBI’s institutional role—as itself being spin. If anything, the GOP embrace of Patel carries echoes of the corrupted, secretive, intrusive FBI of the pre-Watergate days, and the new reformist pose is being hatched as fake cover to support Patel later despite what Republicans all know to be true—that Trump has selected him to transform the agency into a weapon against his enemies.

The evidence for this reading is everywhere. First, Trump already tried to wield law enforcement against political enemies during his first term (do you recall Republicans objecting at the time?) and Trump has explicitly threatened this to a far greater extent this time around. Republicans know all this. Take Senator Joni Ernst of Iowa, who murmured something to The Times about Patel bringing “transparency” to the agency. Do you think Ernst actually believes Trump picked him to realize some sort of substantive, far-reaching vision of reform? Of course she doesn’t.

Second, just look at Patel’s enemies list. Of the 60 names on it, over two-thirds of them are former Trump officials who went public with criticism of him; critics of Trump with prominent media profiles; government officials who carried out their duty to investigate Trump’s malfeasance; high-profile Democratic politicians; or former senior officials under Democratic presidents.