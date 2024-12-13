You are using an outdated browser.
The Daily Blast with Greg Sargent/
PODCAST

Trump’s Rage at FBI Takes Dark Turn as GOPers Signal They Won’t Resist

As Trump’s threats to target enemies intensify and Republicans reveal they won’t stand in his way, a sharp observer of MAGA explains why we can’t let Trump’s revenge tour erase the truth and replace it with lies.

After Christopher Wray resigned as FBI director, Donald Trump unleashed a long, angry rant on Truth Social, suggesting that a major purge of the bureau is comingand that the targeting of his enemies will commence the moment Kash Patel is installed. Meanwhile, leading MAGA figures are ramping up pressure on GOP senators not to stand in Trump’s wayand some of them are already signaling they’ll likely fold. We talked to The Bulwark’s William Saletan, author of a good new piece on the dangers of this moment. He explains that this is what it looks like “when a criminal takes control of law enforcement,” and lays out what it will take for us to resist. Listen to this episode here.

The Daily Blast with Greg Sargent

TNR’s Greg Sargent takes a critical look at the day’s political news and the stories leading NewRepublic.com, and speaks to leading journalists and newsmakers.

