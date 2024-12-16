The Real Reason Why Americans Approve of Trump’s Disastrous Transition

How can it be, you may be wondering, that 55 percent of Americans tell pollsters they approve of how Donald Trump is handling the transition? He has nominated—almost but not quite literally across the board—unqualified extremists. Think about it: These are people who’ve never run these large, complex organizations and who, if they shouldn’t be ruled out on those grounds, should certainly be ruled out on the basis of their way-outside-the-mainstream views and announced goals to all but destroy the agencies they’re going to run; they’re people whose only association with the word “cabinet” should be the ones they select when remodeling their kitchens.

Pete Hegseth, Tulsi Gabbard, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., and Kash Patel are just the starting rotation, as it were (and Matt Gaetz, the lone casualty so far). Many, many others are objectionable in some way. Trump’s would-be IRS guy is an auctioneer (seriously) who, in a brief congressional stint, sponsored something called the Tax Code Termination Act. The CDC guy, another former congressman who runs a medical practice and whom Trump proposes to head a 13,000 employee, $9 billion operation, is arguably more anti-vax than RFK Jr. And so on and so on. We could do this with about two-thirds of them.