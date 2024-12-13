Dr. Oz Exposed for Colossal, Multimillion Dollar Conflict of Interest
Donald Trump wants Dr. Oz to head Medicare and Medicaid. Here are just some of the ways that could be a disaster.
Dr. Mehmet Oz, the daytime television host Donald Trump has picked to run the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), may have a direct financial stake in three companies that would do business with the agency he intends to run.
A review of Oz’s 2022 tax disclosure by Accountable.US revealed that the Trump ally owned up to $26 million stake in Sharecare, a digital health company co-founded by Oz that operates CareLinx, the “exclusive in-home care supplemental benefit program” used by 1.5 million Medicare Advantage enrollees. The company went private in 2024, so it’s unknown whether Oz still owns a stake in the company.
Novo Nordisk, which produces Ozempic and Wegovy among other drugs, is also a client of Sharecare. As head of CMS, Oz has considerable impact on the pharmaceutical industry—but with business ties like these, it’s equally likely that these drug companies could have a profound impact on him.
Oz’s transition team spokesperson, Nick Clemens, told USA Today Friday that Oz had sold off his stake in Sharecare, but did not speak to the other stocks Oz owned with ties to the insurance industry.
In 2022, Oz also owned a stake valued at between $280,000 and $600,000 in UnitedHealth Group, and between $50,000 and $100,000 in CVS Health, both of which provide insurance plans for roughly 41 percent of all Medicare Advantage enrollees as of 2024.
Oz also disclosed owning a stake valued at up to $25 million in Amazon and up to $5 million in Microsoft, which operate CMS’s “two primary cloud service providers” according to its most recent budget.
Accountable.US did not find any indication that Oz had sold these stocks, and it was not confirmed by his spokesperson.