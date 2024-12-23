We’re Already Seeing Signs That Trump Is Tanking the Economy

The economy, on the other hand, is starting to falter. The Fed ratcheted back future rate cuts because Trump keeps threatening to slap tariffs on every conceivable import. On Friday, Trump boasted on Truth Social: “I told the European Union that they must make up their tremendous deficit with the United States by the large scale purchase of our oil and gas. Otherwise, it is TARIFFS all the way!” The United States is the largest exporter of oil to the EU already, and the European Commission previously floated the idea of buying more liquefied natural gas from the United States (because it’s cheaper than Russian LNG). So it’s quite possible Trump is merely trying to take credit for something that’s happening anyway. But if Trump aims to push the EU further, he could start a trade war.

Everybody knows that Trump is all about reviving American manufacturing. But the National Association of Manufacturers, whose president, Jay Timmons, praised Trump in 2017 as “a true champion for our industry,” forecast in a postelection survey that in 2025 capital investment would grow only 1.6 percent. “That’s not particularly robust,” Timmons told Bloomberg’s Mark Niquette. In a December forecast, another manufacturing trade group, the Institute for Supply Management, predicted a more robust increase of 5.2 percent. But that’s compared to an increase of 5.6 percent this calendar year—when, Niquette pointed out, high interest rates inhibited investment.

Vanguard is an investment management firm and therefore part of the rich-people ecosystem, not the economy. But in addition to forecasting market trends it forecasts bona fide economic trends, and late last month it said gross domestic product growth, which has been 3 percent or higher under the supposedly ruinous economic policies of President Joe Biden, will fall to 2.7 percent next year under Trump. And that’s assuming Trump is mostly blowing smoke about tariffs and a mass roundup of immigrants. If he isn’t blowing smoke, says Vanguard, then GDP growth will be more like 2 percent.