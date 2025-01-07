You are using an outdated browser.
Fresh Hell for Mike Johnson as Trump Reveals How He’ll Screw Over GOP

As Trump's first moves show how he'll make life miserable for the GOP Congress and betray his voters, congressional scholar Norman Ornstein decodes all the noise and explains what's coming.

With a few big moves in recent days, Donald Trump is already showing how he’ll make life miserable for Republicans in Congress, particularly Mike Johnson. He’s signaling that his demands of the House Speaker will be borderline impossible to meet. He continues to declare that he wants virtually his entire agenda pass in one big bill, which will put Republicans in a deep bind. And he’s empowered Elon Musk to propose huge spending cuts that will create major political problems for Johnson and the GOP. We talked to congressional scholar Norman Ornstein, who decodes Trump’s latest gambits and the GOP infighting over themand explains what it all signals about the travails Trump will inflict on Johnson and Republicans, not to mention his own voters. Listen to this episode here.

