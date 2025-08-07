Skip Navigation
Malcolm Ferguson
/

JD Vance Abused Power to Raise River Levels for Family Kayaking Trip

The vice president saw no problem with the request.

Vice President JD Vance speaking into a mic
Eric Lee/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Vice President JD Vance made the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, or USACE, raise the water level in a river to make it easier for his family to go kayaking in Ohio.

The Guardian reported that Vance requested that the engineers change the output of the Little Miami River at Caesar Creek Lake, a task that is usually reserved only for public events and emergency first responder training. But to do it at the personal request of the vice president and his family—while not illegal—is a blatant exploitation of the privileges that Vance’s office gives him. The Guardian noted that Vance’s request wasn’t just to aid the Secret Service but to create “ideal kayaking conditions” for Vance and his family.

USACE data confirms a significant increase and then decrease in the river’s water levels corresponding with Vance’s arrival and departure from his family river excursion earlier this month.

It’s especially twisted for Vance to burn up public labor and resources for his family’s own leisure while his administration makes massive cuts to the National Park Service, which made his little river day possible in the first place.

“Those cuts are directly impacting middle-class families’ vacations,” former Bush administration ethics lawyer Richard Painter told The Guardian. “Whether they are doing it for the Secret Service or for him I think is splitting hairs. What he ought to be doing is choosing another place.”

The NPS has had more than a quarter of its workforce slashed since President Trump took office.

“When I was President Obama’s ethics czar in the White House I got a lot of unusual requests, but I never got one to increase the outflow of a waterway as part of a government official going kayaking,” former White House special counsel Norm Eisen said. “I never would have permitted this kind of a thing because whether it technically violates the rules or not, it creates the appearance that the vice-president of the United States is getting special treatment that’s not available to the average person who wants to utilise that body of water for recreational purposes.… While there may well be security-related explanations or justifications that come into the analysis, my reaction is: I don’t care. We shouldn’t be utilising government resources in this way. I never would have allowed it.”

Vance’s office has yet to comment.

Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling
/

New Detail Blows Huge Hole in Trump’s Story About Epstein Friendship

Donald Trump said he ended the friendship in 2004. But that doesn’t appear to be the case.

A photo of Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein is displayed on a London bus stop
Leon Neal/Getty Images
A photo of Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein displayed on a London bus stop

A resurfaced line from a 2007 New York Post report has called into question whether Donald Trump actually booted Jeffrey Epstein from Mar-a-Lago when he said he did.

The president has claimed that his long friendship with the pedophilic socialite corroded after Trump learned that Epstein was abducting his underage female employees at Mar-a-Lago. Reporting from The Wall Street Journal and the Miami Herald has indicated that Trump remained connected to Epstein until at least October 2007, when Epstein acted inappropriately toward a Mar-a-Lago club member’s daughter. That same month, Epstein’s account was listed as “closed” in Mar-a-Lago’s books.

But a nixed membership didn’t mean that Epstein stopped visiting Mar-a-Lago, the sex trafficker told the Post.

“Epstein denies he is banned from Mar-a-Lago and says, in fact, he was recently invited to an event there,” the Post reported at the time, in a line recently dredged up by independent journalist Roger Sollenberger.

Whether Epstein actually attended an event after his membership account was closed has not been confirmed.

That exchange with the Post would have taken place seven years after Epstein’s most prominent accuser, Virginia Giuffre, said she was kidnapped from Trump’s Florida resort by Ghislaine Maxwell.

Trump made international headlines last month when he admitted to reporters aboard Air Force One that he knew Epstein had “stolen” underage girls on his payroll at Mar-a-Lago, including Giuffre.

Two years after Giuffre was abducted, Trump told New York magazine that he had known Epstein for 15 years and referred to him as a “terrific guy.”

“It is even said that he likes beautiful women as much as I do, and many of them are on the younger side,” Trump said at the time.

In 2003, Trump participated in a 50th birthday book for Epstein at the request of Maxwell, penning a letter to Epstein in which he referred to the disgraced financier as his “pal” and waxed poetic about their shared “secret.”

In 2005, police opened a criminal investigation into Epstein after reports emerged that he had paid a 14-year-old girl for a massage at his Palm Beach residence, a strategy that Epstein and Maxwell’s victims said was often the beginning of their sexual abuse.

Epstein pleaded guilty to prostituting minors in June 2008.

Rachel Kahn
/

GOP Rep Posts Naked Man’s Photo in Wild Fight With Rival Congressman

Is Representative Derrick Van Orden doing OK?

Representative Derrick Van Orden speaks in the Capitol
Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc/Getty Images
Representative Derrick Van Orden

Elected Republicans these days seem to view the gravity of their office with naked contempt—but this Wisconsin representative took it to a whole new level.

Republican Representative Derrick Van Orden tweeted out a picture of a nude dude with a ski mask, tagging his Democratic peer: This you?

X Derrick Van Orden @derrickvanorden Looks like @MarkPocan is taking a little European VaCa after his long series of struggle sessions. Enjoy your time, Mark, wear sunscreen. (photo of a naked man wearing a ski mask and holding a long stick with a dildo attached

It’s the latest incident in a long line of political beef between Van Orden and Democratic Representative Mark Pocan, both congressmen from Wisconsin. Van Orden wrote in the post, “Looks like @MarkPocan is taking a little European VaCa after his long series of struggle sessions. Enjoy your time, Mark, wear sunscreen.”

Pocan responded to the photo (which was not of him) saying, “KKKlassy, Derrick, KKKlassy.”

Van Orden, a MAGA Republican who has spouted the kind of racist America First rhetoric common on the right, then doubled down in his response, saying: “So you running around flashing your naked self in Europe with a sex toy taped to a stick makes me a white supremacist? Do you have any idea how ugly this makes you look?”

Pocan retorted, accusing Van Orden of being drunk—a favorite attack of the Democratic congressman who, during an argument live on TV, said to Van Orden, “Are you drinking right now?”

Pocan, a progressive voice in Congress, has been a member of the House since 2012 when he ran for now-Senator Tammy Baldwin’s old seat. Van Orden was first elected in 2022 after a failed run in 2020 endorsed by Donald Trump. The two congressmen first exchanged verbal blows in 2021 during Van Orden’s reelection campaign, over Van Orden’s presence at the rally turned insurrection on January 6, 2021, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

Former Republican Representative Reid Ribble, who considers himself a friend to both men, seemed a bit tired of the back-and-forth.

“It’s all just nonsense,” he told the Journal Sentinel. “But they can’t seem to let go of it.”

Edith Olmsted
/

“Bullsh*t”: Trump and JD Vance Snap Over Epstein Cover-Up Meeting

Donald Trump and JD Vance are in a panic over reports about the meeting.

JD Vance watches while Donald Trump speaks at a podium
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance flatly denied reports that they planned to hold a strategy meeting about the government’s next steps in quelling the outrage over Jeffrey Epstein. 

During a press conference in the Oval Office Wednesday, Trump was asked whether Vance had dinner plans with a number of top administration officials to strategize about the Epstein case. 

“I don’t know, I could ask you that,” Trump replied, motioning for Vance to jump in.  

“I saw it reported today, and it’s completely fake news,” Vance said. “We’re not meeting to talk about the Epstein situation, and I think the reporter who reported it needs to get better sources.”

“The whole thing is a hoax,” Trump continued. “It’s put out by the Democrats because we’ve had the most successful six months in the history of our country, and that’s just a way of trying to divert attention to something that’s total bullshit.”

Three sources familiar with the meeting had told CNN that White House officials would meet Wednesday night to discuss a unified response to the ongoing turmoil over the Trump administration’s handling of the Epstein files. The meeting would include Vance and the slate of officials that sources said were behind the White House’s ongoing strategy: Attorney General Pam Bondi, Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche, FBI Director Kash Patel, and White House chief of staff Susie Wiles. 

The White House was reportedly “floored” that information about the meeting leaked to the public, according to CNN host Kasie Hunt. “But now, after significant news coverage of this scheduled meeting, sources say it may be moved, rescheduled, or canceled entirely,” Hunt said Wednesday night, after Trump and Vance rejected the reports altogether. 

The public is clamoring for more transparency around Epstein, especially after the Department of Justice clawed back the release of the convicted sex offender’s so-called “client list,” claiming that—contrary to prior statements—such a thing didn’t exist. 

Earlier this week, the government conducted a lengthy interview with Ghislaine Maxwell, a longtime confidante of Epstein’s—over the requests of his accusers—who may angle for a presidential pardon in exchange for exonerating Trump in the face of the ever-emerging ties to his former neighbor and friend.

Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling
/

Trump Fumbles Defense of RFK Jr. Gutting His Biggest Achievement

Does Donald Trump actually know what Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is doing to mRNA vaccine research?

Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. gestures and speaks during a Cabinet meeting while sitting next to Donald Trump
Jim Watson/AFP/Getty Images

Officials in the Trump administration appear to be advancing their own agendas without informing the president.

Speaking with reporters at the White House Wednesday, Donald Trump revealed that he was not aware that Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. had announced a $500 million divestment from mRNA vaccine research.

“You were the driving force behind Operation Warp Speed, these mRNA vaccines that are the gold standard,” a reporter asked. “Now your health secretary is pulling back all the funding for research. He’s saying that the risks outweigh the benefits, which puts him at odds with the entire medical community and with you. What is going on?”

“Research on what?” Trump asked.

“Into mRNA vaccines,” the reporter clarified.

“Well we’re going to look at that. We’re talking about it, and they’re doing a very good job, and you know that is a pass,” Trump said. “Operation Warp Speed was—whether you’re Republican or Democrat—was considered one of the most incredible things ever done in this country.”

Trump then patted himself on his back for how his first administration reacted to the Covid-19 pandemic, fast-tracking research and access to mRNA technology that ultimately provided Americans with a vaccine in record time. (This was, of course, after Trump had downplayed the effects of the virus, pushed back against medically backed health and safety precautions, and encouraged people to inject bleach into their veins.)

“That was now a long time ago, and we’re on to other things. But we are speaking about it, we have meetings about it tomorrow, tomorrow at 12 o’clock,” Trump said. “We’re looking for other answers to other problems, to other sicknesses and diseases.”

But Kennedy also pulled the federal funding for treatments to other sicknesses and diseases, nixing 22 mRNA studies because “the data show these vaccines fail to protect effectively against upper respiratory infections like COVID and flu.”

Instead, Kennedy said that his agency would shift the funding toward “safer, broader vaccine platforms that remain effective even as viruses mutate.”

The problem with that is twofold in the face of superior technology: It will result in a sacrifice of time and money. Traditional vaccines injected a weakened or dead version of a virus, triggering the body’s immune response and the development of antibodies. Researching and developing these vaccines is a “lengthy and costly” process that becomes further complicated when researchers have to respond to mutations in the virus, according to Penn Medicine.

MRNA technology, meanwhile, employs a synthetic genetic code that instructs the body to produce proteins akin to the viral protein, training the body’s immune system without ever actually exposing the individual to the disease. Once the response is initiated, the synthetic genetic sequence breaks down in the body, according to Medline Plus. The result is a “plug-and-play” vaccine technology that offers rapid development times at a lower cost to traditional vaccines.

In the years since mRNA technology debuted on the U.S. market, biomedical researchers have framed mRNA as a potential cancer treatment. But its sudden emergence in the United States prompted suspicion from anti-vaxxers, including Kennedy.

Since Kennedy took the reins at HHS, he has removed independent medical experts on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s vaccine advisory panel and replaced them with vaccine skeptics. He warned against the use of the MMR vaccine during Texas’s historic measles outbreak, recommending that suffering patients instead take vitamins. And he founded his new directive for America’s health policy—the “Make America Healthy Again” report—on studies generated by AI that never existed in the real world.

Malcolm Ferguson
/

Federal Agents Directly Copy White Nationalists in Immigration Raid

Why are Border Patrol agents borrowing ideas from the Patriot Front?

A masked immigration agent looks directly at the camera as two other people in police vests steer a woman away.
Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

The Department of Homeland Security was caught transporting Border Patrol agents in a Penske moving van, a tactic they seem to have borrowed directly from the white nationalist militia group Patriot Front.

A short video from an immigration raid Wednesday shows more than a dozen masked agents spilling out the back of a Penske truck in the McArthur Park neighborhood of Los Angeles, chasing after people as they fled. Gregory Bovino, who heads the immigration crackdown in that region, called the raid “Operation Trojan Horse.” 

The tactic seems to have come directly from the Patriot Front, which used a Penske van earlier this summer in Missouri to attack a Pride Parade, with its members bursting from the moving van while carrying shields and tactical gear. 

Penske has distanced itself from both. The company denounced Patriot Front back in June and banned the individuals involved in the Missouri attack from future rentals. And while they did not criticize the DHS on Wednesday, they did note that they “strictly prohibit” the use of their trucks to transport people. 

“The company was not made aware that its trucks would be used in today’s operation and did not authorize this,” Penske wrote. “Penske will reach out to DHS and reinforce its policy to avoid improper use of its vehicles in the future.”  

It’s unsurprising to see the agents carrying out Trump’s indiscriminate immigration crackdown use the same strategy as a group that wants to keep this country white. It’s almost as if they have the same goals. 

Malcolm Ferguson
/

ICE Traps Congressional Democrats Trying to Visit Detention Center

Democratic members of Congress attempting to visit immigrants at a New York City ICE detention center say they were detained by federal agents.

Representatives Adriano Espaillat and Nydia Velazquez
MADISON SWART/Hans Lucas/AFP/Getty Images
Representatives Adriano Espaillat and Nydia Velazquez

ICE facility workers trapped three Democratic representatives between the fence and the entrance as they denied their lawful attempt at entry to a detention center in Brooklyn, New York, on Wednesday.

Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center is normally controlled by the Bureau of Prisons but is currently being used by Homeland Security to house detainees. Representatives Adriano Espaillat, Nydia Velazquez, and Dan Goldman have the right to visit Homeland Security facilities as members of Congress, even without prior notice. But their visit was denied by the Bureau of Prisons, who claim to have different rules.

“.@ICEgov locked me, @NydiaVelazquez and @RepDanGoldman between the fence and the building entrance of the Sunset Park Detention Center as we tried to conduct our Congressional oversight this morning,” Espaillat wrote on X. “This blatant lack of respect towards the Legislative Branch is a deterioration of checks and balances, all while they hide their atrocities from the public. The people demand answers, and immigrants deserve humanity.”

“We have been trapped in here by a masked agent with no name, and whom we cannot determine who it is because he refuses to show his face,” Espaillat said in the attached video. “We are duly elected members of Congress, and section 527 allows us the oversight responsibilities to go in there and see what is going on with the detention of immigrants.”

ICE has been particularly confrontational with elected officials who show up unannounced, even unlawfully arresting Newark Mayor Ras Baraka and pressing charges against Democratic Representative Monica McIver in May.

Rachel Kahn
/

You Won’t Believe What Ghislaine Maxwell Told DOJ. Well, You Might.

Ghislaine Maxwell, who is seeking a pardon from Donald Trump, told the Department of Justice exactly what they wanted to hear.

Donald Trump, Melania Knauss, financier (and future convicted sex offender) Jeffrey Epstein, and British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell pose together at Mar-a-Lago.
Davidoff Studios/Getty Images

In a shocking turn, the sex trafficker who could get a pardon from President Donald Trump has not said anything to implicate President Donald Trump.

During her nine-hour interview with Todd Blanche in July, Ghislaine Maxwell told the deputy attorney general that she never saw Trump do anything that would cause concern, sources familiar with what she said told ABC News Tuesday.

The transcripts of the interview, which took place over two days, could be publicly released as soon as this week. It’s not clear whether the administration also plans to release the audio recording of the conversation.

The public is clamoring for more transparency around the late financier Jeffrey Epstein, especially after the Department of Justice clawed back the release of the convicted sex offender’s so-called “client list,” claiming that contrary to prior statements, such a thing didn’t exist.

In July, the DOJ agreed to meet with Maxwell in an attempt to quell MAGA’s rage over the lack of transparency. Trump has also requested to unseal the transcripts of the grand jury trials for Maxwell and Epstein, a move that Maxwell has opposed, as she’s appealing her case before the Supreme Court.

But Maxwell wouldn’t need the Supreme Court if she could get a pardon—which Trump has said he is “allowed” to give, without weighing in on whether he would. She has even offered to testify publicly in exchange for clemency. But as Trump himself could likely be implicated in the Epstein case as the financier’s longtime friend, his power to pardon Maxwell throws suspicion on any testimony she provides.

Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling
/

RFK Jr. Torn to Shreds for Cancelling Vaccine Research Projects

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has cut $500 million in vaccine development projects.

Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. walks on the National Mall
Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc/Getty Images

Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has decided on a “who cares” approach to America’s public health policy.

The vaccine conspiracist announced Tuesday that the Department of Health and Human Services had directed the cancellation of $500 million worth of vaccine projects, including 22 mRNA studies, because “the data show these vaccines fail to protect effectively against upper respiratory infections like COVID and flu.”

“We reviewed the science, listened to the experts, and acted,” Kennedy said, without specifying which science or experts were consulted. “We’re shifting that funding toward safer, broader vaccine platforms that remain effective even as viruses mutate.”

Doctors reacted in horror to the news, arguing that Kennedy’s decision to nix the vaccine studies would effectively leave America completely defenseless against another pandemic.

“I don’t think I’ve seen a more dangerous decision in public health in my 50 years in the business,” Mike Osterholm, a University of Minnesota expert on infectious diseases and pandemic preparations, told the Associated Press.

MRNA technology has saved millions of lives and is a crucial tool in combating emerging diseases, particularly the most lethal and contagious ones, such as Covid-19.

Stanford University infectious diseases specialist Dr. Jake Scott wrote on X that HHS was “undermining pandemic preparedness at a time when we can least afford it.”

“The claim that mRNA vaccine technology poses more risk than benefits is simply false,” Scott said, responding to Kennedy’s video statement. “What poses risk is abandoning the most adaptable, scalable vaccine platform we’ve ever had.”

MRNA vaccines have been around for decades but were relatively new to the United States when the coronavirus began to spread. Their use allowed scientists, pharmaceutical companies, and the medical industry to rapidly respond to the virus, shortening the timeline to reach national herd immunity. The technology was heralded as a medical marvel and went on to win the 2023 Nobel Prize in medicine, with abilities that extend far beyond the infectious disease realm: In the years since it debuted on the U.S. market, biomedical researchers have framed mRNA as a potential cancer treatment. But its sudden emergence in the U.S. prompted suspicion from anti-vaxxers, including Kennedy.

Since Kennedy took the reins at HHS, he has removed independent medical experts on the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s vaccine advisory panel and replaced them with vaccine skeptics. He warned against the use of the MMR vaccine during Texas’s historic measles outbreak, recommending that suffering patients instead take vitamins. And he founded his new directive for America’s health policy—the “Make America Healthy Again” report—on studies generated by AI that never existed in the real world.

Should it need repeating: Vaccines have proven to be one of the greatest accomplishments of modern medicine. They are so effective they have practically eradicated some of the worst diseases, from rabies to polio and smallpox, a fact that has possibly fooled some into believing that the viruses and their complications aren’t a significant threat for the average, health-conscious individual.

Rachel Kahn
/

Trump Defends His Ugly White House Renovations in Wild Rant

Donald Trump insisted that the changes were actually philanthropic acts.

Donald Trump looks down while standing on the White House roof
Samuel Corum/Sipa/Bloomberg/Getty Images

President Donald Trump is planning to make the biggest changes to the White House in over 50  years—and according to him, he’s graciously taking one for the team and helping to fund it himself.

“I am proud to be the only President (with the possible exception of the Late, Great George Washington) to donate my Salary. My first ‘Paycheck’ went to the White House Historical Association, as we make much needed renovations to the beautiful ‘People’s House,’” Trump posted Wednesday on Truth Social. 

In the past, the president has routinely donated large amounts of his yearly $400,000 salary to causes such as fighting the opioid crisis, repairing monuments, and funding the Department of Veterans Affairs. Trump is the wealthiest ever U.S. president, with a net worth of around $5.5 billion—bolstered recently by profits from his crypto coins.

“Great improvements and beautification is taking place at the White House, at levels not seen since its original creation. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!” he added in his post.

Trump’s “beautification” of the White House so far has involved paving over the Rose Garden, hanging a portrait of himself, and a lot of gold paint.

No matter his generosity, Trump’s plans for a 900,000-square-foot ballroom off the East Wing will cost $200 million—far more than Trump himself could cover with his salary. The White House has said the funds will be supplemented by “other patriot donors,” according to The New York Times. 

Kathleen Clark, a law professor at Washington University, told the Times that this could allow people to donate who were seeking “ways to get in good with Trump.”

