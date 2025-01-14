Canadians Are Quietly Freaking out About Trump’s Territorial Trolling

Beneath all of these reactions was a fluttering heartbeat of dread. What if he actually means it? In the flood of explainers and Q&As since Trump’s imperialistic musings, experts have generally rallied around the idea that all his madness is merely posturing; an attempt to intimidate opponents in Russia and China, or extract reasonable concessions from allies like investment in border protections. “President Trump … is a very skillful negotiator,” Trudeau said on CNN. “I was pleased to highlight that less than 1 percent of the illegal migrants, less than 1 percent of the fentanyl that comes into the United States comes from Canada.… We’re not a problem.”

But therein lies the problem. In situations like these, one can never be sure what exactly is motivating Trump. But it is unsettling that what he has so far demanded has been things the U.S. has more or less already received. America does not need to go to war with Greenland to gain economic and military access: It has it already. Perhaps what Trump is really after is the thrill of conquest and domination. We know Trump will wreak great havoc for symbolic submissions to his own power and glory—just look at the renaming of Nafta. Now, he is returned to command as a wounded tyrant, hepped up on the fumes of manifest destiny. Trump may simply want to grab some country, any country, “by the pussy”—and Canada’s is (forgive me) wide open.

That’s why, though they may try to shoulder through it with characteristic good humor, many Canadians are, privately, scared shitless. No one was prepared for the eminently likely scenario of an attempted U.S. takeover, despite its having been the stuff of red-teaming fantasies since before Canada was a country. The day before Trump’s comments, Trudeau was forced into resignation by his own party, setting up a three-month lame-duck government overlapping with the president’s first 100 days in office. Trump is already seizing the chance to build a sycophantic politburo of his favorite Canadians. This weekend at Mar-a-Lago, he hosted Alberta’s anti-vax premier, Danielle Smith; psychotic self-help guru Jordan Peterson; and Canada’s own inexplicably famous rich guy, Kevin O’Leary, who claimed “at least half of Canadians” supported annexation. (Not quite: In Alberta, where support is strongest, just one in five do).