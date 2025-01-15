Inaugural Committees Are An Extortion Racket

There have been some calls on Capitol Hill for the imposition on inaugural committees of contribution limits, a ban on contributions from government contractors and lobbyists, a ban on contributions from corporations, and so on. These all make excellent sense. Corporations are already barred explicitly from contributing to ceremonies related to the swearing-in of any member of the House of Representatives or (more indirectly) the Senate. Similar restrictions apply to elected officials in various states and localities. In the District of Columbia, where local government is seldom judged less corrupt than the federal government, nobody’s allowed to give more than $4000 to help celebrate the inauguration of a new mayor. Why can’t we have rules like that for presidents?

Better yet, we could outlaw inaugural fundraising committees altogether. The corporate world might welcome being freed from this quadrennial shakedown. The swearing-in, the congressional luncheon, and the parade down Pennsylvania Avenue are all paid for by the federal government. Do we really need more pomp than that? In 2020, amid the Covid epidemic, the inaugural balls were cancelled. I didn’t miss them. Did you?

But what about tradition, some will cry. What about history? Here’s some history. In 1801, Washington, D.C. saw its first presidential inauguration; the first two presidents had been inaugurated in New York City and Philadelphia. Thomas Jefferson walked from his boarding house at New Jersey Avenue and C Street to the Senate, where Chief Justice John Marshall swore him in. Jefferson gave his inaugural speech (“We are all republicans, we are all federalists”) then ambled back to his boarding house and ate his dinner. One of the diners there offered him a seat closer to the fireplace, but Jefferson said no thanks, I’m good. He wouldn’t move into the White House for another two weeks. If that suited the sage of Monticello, it should suit us all.