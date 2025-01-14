Dems’ Surrender to Trump on Laken Riley Act Is About to Get Much Worse

Senator Dick Durbin, Democrat of Illinois, is set to file an amendment to the bill that would exempt many Dreamers brought here illegally as children from the detention mandate, according to sources familiar with the situation. Another Democrat (it’s not yet clear who) will also file an amendment that exempts all undocumented immigrants who are currently under 18 years old from detention, those sources say.

The question, however, is this: If Republicans do not allow votes on these amendments—or if the amendments are defeated—will the Democratic caucus band together to filibuster the bill in the end? Or will enough Democrats vote to move it forward, ensuring its final passage even with some of its very worst features in it?

The answer should be a no-brainer for Democrats. The government already has the authority to detain undocumented immigrants. The problem is that the Laken Riley Act requires the Department of Homeland Security to detain such people when they are merely accused of nonviolent crimes like burglary, theft, and shoplifting—before they are found guilty or innocent—and even if the agency believes enforcement resources would be better targeted at serious criminals. Detention would put these immigrants on the path to deportation.