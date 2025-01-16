If the Rich Really Did Flee L.A., Rebuilding Might Be Easier

For some time now, one emerging narrative about the climate crisis has been that the rich will simply escape on gilded lifeboats to private islands—literally or metaphorically. In some respects, though, that story is too optimistic. If that were the case, then the rest of us might be freed up to figure out some more equitable and efficient way to handle the effects of rising temperatures. Unfortunately, the ways the rich respond to disasters tend to make them harder on everyone else.

Among the many reasons why California’s fires are so destructive is the fact that there’s so much property there, meaning both higher losses and more kindling. The rich have long chosen to build in areas that, as the late Mike Davis pointed out, burn regularly. Well-to-do areas have for decades pressured local and state governments to suppress fires that could clear brush and maintain local ecosystems; when those areas burned, the rich built back fancier. As temperatures warm, though, the kinds of fires that had for centuries been a normal part of certain regional ecosystems have gotten stronger, and spread further. That hasn’t stopped toney development in those places. And as the cost of housing in major cities has skyrocketed amid real estate speculation—rent for many Angelenos could rise by 6 percent this year—poorer and middle-class families are pushed out into woodier, more flammable suburbs.

Governments, meanwhile, have entrusted private companies to protect the value of most people’s sole assets: their homes and cars. Purchasing home insurance is a prerequisite to receive a federally-backed mortgage, which is how all but the wealthiest—i.e. those who can afford to pay for homes up-front—manage to buy houses. The renters that account for about a third of households nationwide live downstream of that process; landlords factor the cost of home insurance into the rents their tenants pay each month. State regulators in California and every other state are charged with overseeing their own property insurance markets and protecting consumers against excessive rates, as well as inadequate or unfairly discriminatory policies.