The Hilariously Twisted History of the Supreme Court and Porn

This is not a new arena for the justices: The modern age of internet pornography can be traced in part to early rulings by the Supreme Court on obscenity and the internet. Congress first passed the Communications Decency Act of 1996, which in part forbade the intentional distribution of “obscene and indecent materials” to underage users. The justices struck it down one year later in Reno v. American Civil Liberties Union on First Amendment grounds because its terms were overly broad, therefore declining to treat the internet differently than other communication mediums.

Federal lawmakers responded by passing a narrower law, the Child Online Protection Act, in 1998. The justices again rejected it in a 5-4 ruling in Ashcroft v. ACLU in 2004 on free-speech grounds. Justice Anthony Kennedy, writing for the court, held that the law could not survive strict scrutiny—the most stringent level of judicial scrutiny—under the First Amendment because it was not the least restrictive means of achieving its goals. He noted, for example, that parents could achieve the same results by internet filters and monitoring their kids’ usage.

The Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals upheld the Texas law last year, ruling that it would apply rational-basis review, the most lenient form of judicial review, to uphold the law instead of strict scrutiny, the extraordinarily strenuous form of review often used in First Amendment cases—and, more specifically, by the Ashcroft court. Two of the judges on the panel declined to apply Ashcroft because they concluded that technological changes had outpaced it; the third judge criticized them in dissent for essentially ignoring Supreme Court precedent.