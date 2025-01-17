Transcript: Trump’s Epic Humiliation of Nikki Haley Contains a Warning

Michel: Yes, absolutely, there is. There’s a wide opening that’s getting bigger and bigger by the day. Again, much of that is related directly to the actions of the Mark Zuckerbergs, the Jeff Bezoses and, of course, the Elon Musks of the world, leading them wide open to the criticism that is right there for the taking if only Democrats lean in on it. The farewell address that we saw from Biden was right on the money, warning about this emerging class of oligarchs and the threat they pose to democracy in the U.S. and, frankly, around the world at this point as well. This was something that I wish we had seen from President Biden months, if not years, before, but I do think this is one of those speeches that folks are going to be talking about for a long, long time, especially as the threat of this oligarchic class only grows more salient, both domestically as well as internationally.

Sargent: It seems to me that all these elites this weekend, with the inauguration and beyond, are doing something more than the usual influence peddling. It’s almost a celebration of the idea that oligarchy and kleptocracy are set for a particularly big moment now under Trump. Trump ran openly on a vow to govern in a way that will enrich wealthy elites who supported him with campaign donations. He made open quid pro quo demands of big oil executives and wealthy investors. He won. Now all these people are partying expressly about the fact that they won on those terms, right? How do you understand that aspect of this moment as someone who’s tracked this stuff for so long?

Michel: It’s a culmination of trends that were years, if not decades, in the making: the lifting of caps on things like campaign spending, the opacity surrounding so much political money swirling around Washington. It’s worth highlighting the fact, though, that it’s frankly not just these American oligarchs that are celebrating Trump’s return to the White House. This is part of a global cast of characters of generally authoritarian regimes with their oligarchic proxies that are now salivating at the prospect of a new administration. They will not be targeted with sanctions. They will not be prosecuted. They will not be investigated. And frankly, they can use their money as much as these American oligarchs are in terms of influencing and accessing the Trump White House. This is really what it portends: an opening to any deep pocketed individual, whether American or not, to the White House, to the highest rungs of American power.