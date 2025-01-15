Paul Manafort Is Back to Wreck the World

As the Times reported, Manafort “is again seeking business from political interests abroad.” Cobbling together a team of pro-Trump allies, Manafort has begun scouring the world, looking to ink clients in need of his malignant services. Some of his would-be clients are new, such as Peru, while others are more familiar, such as far-right parties in France. Some are even reminders of the kind of poisonous legacy that already follows in Manafort’s wake, such as the revelation that he has once again “engaged with interests in Ukraine.” There, Manafort once helped ensconce a pro-Kremlin autocrat who protesters ousted in 2014.

Taken together, a clear picture has emerged. Instead of the broken, chastened man Manafort once claimed to be, he’s cannonballed back into the world of cementing authoritarian forces around the globe. And instead of being a symbol for how far the foreign lobbying industry had fallen, Manafort is now an avatar for the industry’s resurgence—and for just how much of a field day Manafort and his ilk will have under a new Trump administration, which is set to toss its doors open to more foreign influence campaigns than any administration ever before. Whatever impunity Manafort may have once felt, those days are long gone. The bad old days are back again, and they are set to be worse than ever.

Indeed, we’re already seeing foreign lobbyists elevated higher in Trump’s orbit than they were in his first term. There’s Susie Wiles, his newly appointed chief of staff—and a onetime registered foreign agent for Nigeria. There’s Pam Bondi, his new attorney general—and a onetime registered foreign agent for the dictatorship in Qatar. There are even figures like Jared Kushner, who, while not having an official role in the administration, has now staked multibillion-dollar relationships with a range of foreign dictatorships, in so doing providing those regimes with clear leverage over Kushner himself. And of course, there are plutocrats like Elon Musk: a man not only closely linked with China, and who regularly parrots pro-Kremlin talking points, but who remains attached at the hip to the incoming president.