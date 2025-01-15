The Right-Wing Judge on a Mission to Destroy ESG Retirement Planning

The split ruling leads to a paradoxical result: In its telling, American Airlines violated ERISA by not challenging BlackRock’s ESG efforts in general and the ExxonMobil vote in particular, but would have also violated ERISA if it had imprudently dropped the management firm after the ExxonMobil vote. O’Connor tried to square the circle by describing the retirement plan industry as “oligopolist” and “cartel-like,” and claiming that “industry norms are not enough to safeguard against breaches of loyalty,” but the paradox remained.

This mishmash of a ruling is par for the course with O’Connor. The judge became famous in the 2010s for habitually ruling that the Affordable Care Act was unconstitutional. In 2018, he ruled that the entire law was unconstitutional because a Republican-led Congress had zeroed out the individual mandate’s penalty. The decision was widely condemned as lawless, even by some of the ACA’s critics. In 2021, the Supreme Court nixed the lawsuit on standing grounds in a 7–2 ruling, with even Justice Clarence Thomas voting to uphold the ACA. More recently, O’Connor butchered the Indian Child Welfare Act through a series of profound misreadings of Indian law and precedent, again leading to a 7–2 reversal by the justices.

O’Connor is also widely seen as an extremely friendly judge to conservative legal interests. Right-wing plaintiffs routinely file lawsuits in his division in hopes of getting them assigned to him. Elon Musk, the far-right CEO of X, updated the company’s terms of service last fall to require that any user lawsuit brought against X be filed in O’Connor’s division in Texas, even though the company is headquartered in California. It is unsurprising that the plaintiffs chose his court to file an anti-ESG lawsuit in, or that he might be interested in enforcing right-wing policy goals.