The Washington Post Wants to Sell You Some “Riveting Storytelling”

But here’s where the corporate cringe gives way to something more concerning. The Post has been steadily shifting right since hiring Will Lewis as CEO last year, and now it’s “actively considering ways to sharply increase the amount of opinion commentary published on its website.” This comes as Jeff Bezos, according to the Times, has expressed interest in expanding the Post’s audience among conservatives and reaching more “blue-collar Americans who live outside coastal cities, mentioning people like firefighters in Cleveland.”

The timing isn’t coincidental. Last year, Lewis oversaw the ouster of popular and respected executive editor Sally Buzbee. The Post’s newsroom has been in turmoil ever since, with more than 400 employees just sending Bezos a letter about leadership decisions they say have “led readers to question the integrity of this institution.” When news organizations start talking about reaching “all of America” while simultaneously planning to pump up their opinion sections and pushing out leadership that won’t play ball, it usually means one thing: a calculated rightward shift under the guise of “balance.”

The timing here is particularly rich. The Post adopted “Democracy Dies in Darkness” as its slogan when Trump entered the White House in 2017. Now, as he prepares to return, they’re pivoting to … “riveting storytelling”? Nothing says speaking truth to power quite like sounding like a Netflix quarterly earnings call.