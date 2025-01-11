The Right’s Wildfire Lies Spread Faster Than the Flames

But reality hasn’t stopped Trump’s allies from running with this narrative. Musk, James Woods, and the usual suspects are busy building an alternate universe where California’s water reservoirs are empty (they’re actually “brimming,” according to state officials), and the only reason anyone’s house burned down is because of diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives at the fire department.

Yes, you read that right. The same people who spent years telling us climate change isn’t real are now trying to blame the fires on the fact that the L.A. Fire Department’s chief is a woman. Never mind that Kristin Crowley worked her way up through the ranks for 22 years. Never mind that the department’s leadership is still predominantly male. The right has found a way to combine their favorite bogeymen: diversity initiatives, California governance, and climate science.