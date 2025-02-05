Imani Perry’s Blue Notes

It’s sometimes considered the first “racial protest” song (if the definition of a song here is recorded music, discounting the protest inherent to a number of Negro spirituals sung on plantations), and both the story of its creation and the song itself can stand in for particular strains of Black experience. Under great duress—the threat of death—Rafaz produced a profound work of art that unfortunately maintains its relevance.

Black in Blues: How a Color Tells the Story of My People by Imani Perry

It also serves as a lyrical linking of two words that contain a world of ideas inside them. “Black” and “blue” are both colors and conditions of being. “Black,” alongside “white,” has been one of the first color words established across languages, describing basic ideas of “dark” and “light.” It’s a term of racial categorization applied to people of African descent across the globe—whether or not those people appear “black” or would define themselves as such—and reflects a status: “Black” is where you find the bottom of economic, political, and social institutions, and the people lumped into this category are subject to dehumanization and exploitation, which has been justified through the cruelest interpretations of law, science, and religion.

“Blue” has been one of the last colors to receive a name in nearly every culture, perhaps because of its rare occurrence in nature; there is no true blue pigment (the sky and ocean appear “blue” to us as a result of how the various colors travel through and are reflected on the light spectrum), and plants can only produce it through the manipulation of other pigments, most often red. “Blue” was not prevalent in human societies until the advent of manufacturing and industrialization—now it polls as the most popular color in the world. Though it may be a recent phenomenon, it has accumulated much meaning as a descriptor, becoming a shorthand for things like masculinity or melancholy. (“Blue is the color of the mind in borrow of the body,” the novelist and philosopher William H. Gass wrote in On Being Blue: A Philosophical Inquiry; “it is the color consciousness becomes when caressed.”)