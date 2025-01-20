The Roger Wicker I Knew Was a Principled Man. What Happened to Him?

For those who may not be familiar with Senator Wicker, he was a long-time congressman from Tupelo, Mississippi, appointed to the Senate by Governor Haley Barbour (another former client) on the resignation of Senator Trent Lott in November 2007. I worked for Roger in his 2008 race against former Democratic Governor Ronnie Musgrove. Wicker won that race by 10 points, a deceptively lopsided margin that hides the reality of a very tough campaign in which he often trailed the popular Musgrove.

In many ways, Roger and I come from the same world. Our fathers were prominent in the Mississippi legal establishment—his dad was a larger-than-life circuit judge, and mine was a founding partner of what is now Mississippi’s largest law firm. We both worked as congressional pages for Democratic Mississippi congressmen. We’re fanatical Ole Miss football fans. He’s a devoted reader and lover of books. The last time I saw Roger was at the Mississippi Book Festival in August of 2016 when Trump had just been nominated, a development we both took as astonishing and depressing. He took me aside to quote Yeats’s “The Second Coming” with a grim passion:

Things fall apart; the centre cannot hold; Mere anarchy is loosed upon the world

I know Roger Wicker. He’s a good and decent man who would have nothing to do with a tattooed loudmouth desperate for attention who uses alcohol as an excuse to disrespect women. In both the House and the Senate, Wicker devoted much of his career to strengthening the foundations of the alliances that are critical to U.S. national security. In January 2023, he took to the Senate floor to deliver a compelling and emotional appeal for the moral and political necessity of defending Ukraine: “Mr. President, Ukraine can win this war. Ukraine must win this war. But we and our allies have to do our part to help them.”