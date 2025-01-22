In an extraordinary moment on Tuesday, Donald Trump was treated to a sermon in Washington by Bishop Mariann Edgar Budde, who urged him to show mercy toward the likely victims of his policies, especially undocumented immigrants. Trump reacted angrily and dismissively. Which raises a question: What are the prospects for appeals to decency and humanity, such as this one, to combat the rising cruelty and authoritarianism that Trump is set to unleash? We talked to Vanessa Cardenas, the executive director of the advocacy group America’s Voice. She reflects on the difficulties of speaking to people’s higher values in this supercharged environment, and urges Democrats to seize the moment and capture for themselves the power of this sermon’s message. Listen to this episode here.
PODCAST
Trump Angered by Female Bishop’s Stunning Criticism Right to His Face
As the Bishop of Washington irks Trump with a sermon calling for “mercy” toward migrants, a leading immigration advocate reflects on whether decency can effectively combat authoritarian cruelty.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
Bishop Mariann Edgar Budde and President Donald Trump at Washington National Cathedral in Washington, D.C., on January 21, 2025