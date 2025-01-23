You are using an outdated browser.
Please upgrade your browser
and improve your visit to our site.
Skip Navigation
The Daily Blast with Greg Sargent/
PODCAST

CNN Anchor Wrecks Trump Defender in Brutal On-Air Shaming Over Jan. 6

As CNN’s Jim Acosta crucifies a MAGA lawmaker over Trump’s Jan. 6 pardons, a press critic reflects on why we don’t see more of this—and how this failing has enabled pro-Trump propaganda to succeed.

Alex Wong/Getty Images
CNN's Jim Acosta in Washington, D.C., on November 16, 2018

With Republicans struggling to spin Donald Trump’s pardon of 1,500 rioters who attacked the Capitol, CNN anchor Jim Acosta had a remarkable exchange with GOP Representative Tim Burchett over the insurrection. Acosta refused to let the MAGA lawmaker evade how horrific Jan. 6 really was, and pinned him down on whether Trump was justified in pardoning people who savagely attacked cops. Why isn’t there more media questioning of Republicans like this? Would it make a difference if there were? We chatted with Matt Gertz of Media Matters about why the right-wing media propaganda apparatus may be winning the Long War over Jan. 6, and how the media’s failure to meet the moment is helping to make it happen. Listen to this episode here.

The Daily Blast with Greg Sargent

TNR’s Greg Sargent takes a critical look at the day’s political news and the stories leading NewRepublic.com, and speaks to leading journalists and newsmakers.

Read More:
Podcast, Politics, Donald Trump, Tim Burchett, Jim Acosta, Daily Blast