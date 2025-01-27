Trump’s Legal War on Birthright Citizenship Is Off to a Bad Start

The foreign diplomat exception does not require further explanation. The carve-out for Native Americans is slightly more complicated. For roughly the first 150 years of the republic, members of tribal nations lived mostly outside of the American political community. Under the Constitution, they were neither taxed nor counted for congressional reapportionment. They were not citizens, and they could not vote in state or federal elections. This is not necessarily a negative thing; tribal nations both then and now cherish their legal sovereignty and the political autonomy that comes with it.

In the 1884 case Elk v. Wilkins, the Supreme Court held that Native Americans did not automatically attain citizenship at birth through the citizenship clause because of their tribal nation’s sovereign status. In its brief last week, the Justice Department read this ruling to affirm that “the children of non-resident aliens lack a constitutional birthright to citizenship.”

In Elk, the Court held that, because members of Indian tribes owe “immediate allegiance” to their tribes, they are not “subject to the jurisdiction” of the United States and are not constitutionally entitled to citizenship. Indian tribes occupy an intermediate position between foreign states and U.S. states. The United States’ connection with the children of illegal aliens and temporary visitors is weaker than its connection with members of Indian tribes. If the latter link is insufficient for birthright citizenship, the former certainly is.

This is a nonsensical comparison that does not appear to understand how tribal sovereignty works. Some observers also took this argument to be an attack on Native American citizenship. That is not the conclusion to which I would jump, and for good reason: Congress extended citizenship to Native Americans by statute through the Indian Citizenship Act of 1924, so the citizenship clause’s application to them is now moot. In their haste to write this brief to meet the court’s deadlines, the Justice Department lawyers who signed it appear to have incorrectly used the present tense.