The Supreme Court Faces a Major Question About Trump’s Second Term

The major-questions doctrine, in a nutshell, allows the courts to overturn federal rules and regulations if they think Congress didn’t “speak clearly” enough on the matter at hand. It arose gradually over the last three decades from cases where businesses challenged the scope of a federal agency’s authority. The justices sided with tobacco companies in 2000, for example, to rule that the Food and Drug Administration lacked the power to regulate tobacco as a “drug” or “device” because Congress’s actions suggested otherwise.

Writing for the majority, Justice Sandra Day O’Connor explained that “the court must be guided to a degree by common sense as to the manner in which Congress is likely to delegate a policy decision of such economic and political magnitude to an administrative agency.” She noted that lawmakers appeared to have, for better or for worse, created a separate regulatory scheme at the time to govern how tobacco products are manufactured, distributed, and sold to Americans. (Congress later gave the FDA a more explicit grant of authority over tobacco in 2009.)

Under Chief Justice John Roberts, that basic principle has been applied in a much more aggressive form to quash novel applications of existing federal laws. The court’s conservative majority ruled in 2014 that the Environmental Protection Agency had the power to regulate greenhouse-gas emissions under its existing authority for power plants and other major sources of them. But it refused to allow the EPA to regulate emissions that came from “retail stores, offices, apartment buildings, shopping centers, schools, churches,” and other “smaller sources.”