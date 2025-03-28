Everybody’s Live With John Mulaney Is an Ambitious Mess

There’s a kind of punk wonderment about shows like Letterman’s or Eric Andre’s, throwing things at the wall to see if they’d stick. As acidic as they are, there’s a hopeful spirit of formal exploration at work. But Mulaney’s show has a certain sourness, a deliberate lack of wonder, that’s most detectable in his management of the panel portion. On one hand, it’s slightly funny to watch deliberately incongruous guests awkwardly squirm as they try to offer advice to callers, uncertain what exactly they’re supposed to do; on the other hand, it kind of sucks to watch that. It feels Pollyannaish to say it, but there’s something disrespectful about the way this show treats its guests, in person and on the phone. Mulaney is a masterful crafter of jokes; putting him in a high-wire improv setting doesn’t necessarily play to his strengths. And that’s especially true when the improv has to come mostly from the people sitting across from him on the couch. On the first episode—the one the Netflix exec didn’t like—the panel is excruciating. In the second episode, Ben Stiller, Quinta Brunson, and Nick Kroll pick up a lot of slack, but the purposeful aimlessness of these segments makes them unpleasantly chaotic. Their disorganization doesn’t open them to possibility, it leaves them open to something like a meanness of spirit. In the cruise episode, Mulaney gets the biggest laugh of the night from hanging up on a caller; Kroll gets an even bigger laugh from making fun of one. Comedy doesn’t always have to be nice, but the barbs on Everybody’s Live feel less like the deployment of precision weapons than a host and a panel pointlessly lashing out.

When I think back to watching Letterman or Conan as a kid, I have incredibly fond feelings, but they are just that: feelings. I’m aware that I romanticize those shows, in part because of their influence on me and my taste and, honestly, my suburban intellectual odyssey as a teenager. But late-night shows of that era are famously uneven (and, goodness knows, Letterman could be mean). Not everything works, not everything feels the way you want it to. While Johnny Carson’s Tonight Show operated as a kind of wall-to-wall entertainment machine, an efficient TV spectacle where there was never a dull moment, part of Letterman’s revolution was insisting that there should be dull moments. If late-night TV is a mode defined by its relationship to time, maybe the most important aspect of that is its relationship to liveness. There’s something exhilarating about a sudden drop or fissure in the veneer of a live TV show, a glimpse of its contingency; there’s also something boring about it.

The impact of these shows comes in aggregate. In some sense, it’s too soon to tell what the feeling of Mulaney’s show is. But, in another sense, we already know. I liked Everybody’s in LA enough that I’m rooting for this iteration. As much as we viewers have to learn how to watch these types of shows, their hosts and writers have to learn how to make them. And maybe that’s what this show is about, ultimately. Mulaney isn’t going to make one of these a night for 20 years; he’s making 10 more before another break. Maybe what we’re watching is a process, a show becoming itself in real time in front of us. Right now, Everybody’s Live is in its bratty adolescence. There’s something interesting here, even if it’s not all that fun to be around at the moment. But perhaps it will grow to understand itself better, become more confident, less flailing, more mature. The show might not change the form, but it will certainly change its own form. And in a streaming landscape filled with shows that ask very little of themselves or their viewers, this weekly glimpse into a TV series under construction is refreshing, even in its disappointments, even when nobody gets the joke.