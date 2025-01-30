Is Agnes Callard Making You Uncomfortable?

Callard claims she tries to stay out of trouble. The problem is that symbolic traps cluster near the culturally interesting topics. Romantic life aside, she’s stirred controversy by questioning verities on matters that include crossing the picket lines of striking grad students (she did) and slavery (polling her Twitter followers about whether they’d prefer to be slaveholders or slaves if they could go back in time), or by discussing with a roomful of people at a philosophy conference where she was a panelist whether, having found herself unexpectedly pregnant, she should have an abortion. She even managed to create an online shitstorm by posting about throwing out her children’s Halloween candy while they were asleep, which prompted (online) accusations of child abuse.

Callard admits she can be a bit much for some people: She’s a flashy person who makes herself the center of every conversation, with a propensity for dressing in loud, childlike patterns paired with clashing clown-color tights. She documents these vivid outfit assemblages on social media and has shouldered an outpouring of criticism for them in the replies. She also appears to track her haters as closely as they’re tracking her, quoting some of the more unkind reactions to Aviv’s profile in an Atlantic column; in a Times opinion piece titled “If I Get Canceled, Let Them Eat Me Alive,” she advises friends and associates not to speak up in her favor the next time the pitchfork brigades come for her.

Knowing some of the Callard backstory makes reading Open Socrates interestingly complicated. If a willingness to upend your life is what it means to live philosophically, is she proposing her own as a model? When she writes, “If you are on trial for your life, and you have the chance to tell the jury one story about yourself, then you will take great care to select the right one,” is she referring to Socrates’s trial or recounting the story of his trial in her own defense?