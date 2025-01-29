How Bad Could Trump’s Assault on Public Health Get?

“This is less than a week into it all,” Saskia Popescu, assistant professor of epidemiology and public health at University of Maryland School of Medicine, told me over the weekend. As millions wait to see whether the communications and funding restrictions are lifted, the halts are already having significant implications for those who work in public health and research. “I have friends already being let go,” Popescu said. At the health agencies, staffers are holding their breaths to see if their jobs or contracts are cut. “I’m deeply concerned we’re going to entirely scrap so much of the funding for this work, that there’s virtually nothing left,” she said. When Popescu decided to enter the field of public health, she knew the difficult, often underpaid work was vulnerable to political interference. But she never expected an attack of this scale—and speed.

The people Trump has nominated to lead these agencies haven’t even been confirmed by the Senate yet, which means the greatest changes may be yet to come. “I did not expect the current changes. I thought the issue will be if and after Kennedy is confirmed,” Dorit Reiss, professor at UC Hastings College of Law, told me—referring to Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Trump’s strongly anti-vaccine pick for head of Health and Human Services.

The sheer speed and breadth of the changes already witnessed has astonished many in the field. It’s a seismic disruption to life in the United States, with immense immediate and long-term risks. And there could be more on the way.