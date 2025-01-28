Remember When Trump Vowed Not to Touch Medicaid? It’s Already Begun.

Officials in other states like Florida and Illinois, where about four million residents rely on Medicaid in each state, confirmed issues with their Medicaid portals. Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker said state agencies also began experiencing issues accessing federal funding and disbursement systems.

The disruption was caused by the Monday release of a memo from Trump’s Office of Management and Budget announcing a pause in federal funding to take effect at 5 p.m. EST on Tuesday. The memo sparked mass confusion in state and local governments, as well as nonprofit organizations across the country, well before then.

The memo called for a “pause” on “all activities related to obligation or disbursement of all federal financial assistance,” and any other programs that included “D.E.I., woke gender ideology and the Green New Deal,” but ultimately went much further than that. As a result, six state attorneys general announced plans on Tuesday to file lawsuits seeking to halt the funding freeze, joining a coalition of small businesses and nonprofits that have already sued the administration themselves.