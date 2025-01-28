Remember When Trump Vowed Not to Touch Medicaid? It’s Already Begun.
Trump’s funding freeze has already wrecked Medicaid portals in every single state.
Donald Trump’s halting of federal funding to state and local governments has resulted in Medicaid web portals being down in all 50 states.
Senator Ron Wyden posted on BlueSky Tuesday that his staff confirms disruptions in the health care program across the country, potentially hurting millions of low-income Americans including children, senior citizens, pregnant women, and people with disabilities.
Officials in other states like Florida and Illinois, where about four million residents rely on Medicaid in each state, confirmed issues with their Medicaid portals. Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker said state agencies also began experiencing issues accessing federal funding and disbursement systems.
The disruption was caused by the Monday release of a memo from Trump’s Office of Management and Budget announcing a pause in federal funding to take effect at 5 p.m. EST on Tuesday. The memo sparked mass confusion in state and local governments, as well as nonprofit organizations across the country, well before then.
The memo called for a “pause” on “all activities related to obligation or disbursement of all federal financial assistance,” and any other programs that included “D.E.I., woke gender ideology and the Green New Deal,” but ultimately went much further than that. As a result, six state attorneys general announced plans on Tuesday to file lawsuits seeking to halt the funding freeze, joining a coalition of small businesses and nonprofits that have already sued the administration themselves.
The Trump administration has tried to clarify in a new memo that the funding freeze is not “across-the-board,” but that may not mitigate the flurry of lawsuits, as the funding in question was already appropriated by Congress. It seems that the new president has just set off a big legal battle.