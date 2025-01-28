Welcome to Trump 2.0: Stupid and Evil at the Same Time

There is no shortage of not very bright guys to point to: from the new head of the Department of Defense Pete Hegseth, whose qualifications include running two different veterans’ non-profits into the ground and showing up to work drunk (along with multiple allegations of sexual misconduct), to Kristi Noem, the admitted puppy-killing governor of South Dakota—not a guy, but now running the agency housing ICE, the Department of Homeland Security. It feels a bit gauche to point to the typos and bizarre syntax of the Trump executive orders (ghost-written by AI, some suspect) and other official releases (they will “catch criminal aliens—including murders and rapists,” a DHS spokesperson promised). But of all Trump’s lackluster crew, Tom Homan has had the most opportunity to do the most harm very badly.

Phil McGraw may seem ridiculous with his attempts to parrot the militaristic lingo of anti-immigration cops like Homan, a verbal shock-and-awe campaign in which arrests are “surgical,” human beings are “high-value targets.” But this is part of the propaganda. The immigrants they will arrest are “dangerous people,” McGraw said in one video shot in a nice-looking hotel room. “If they resist,” said McGraw in another video, “if they open fire on the agents who have to return fire, then people can get caught in the crossfire.” After the pair had encountered immigrants without any such threats to their safety, the story expanded. “We’re saving children,” Homan told McGraw’s cameras. “Every sexual predator we arrest means more saved children.” We are left only with Homan’s tough-guy talk as proof that anyone they arrested was a threat to children. (When McGraw asked one man if he had been “charged with sex crimes against children,” as Homan claimed, the man appropriately refused to answer his questions and said, “I want to talk to my lawyer.”) McGraw is there because he poses no threat to the ridiculous, dangerous story Homan and Trump want told, the one Homan tends to describe in broad movie-poster taglines— “The cavalry is on its way,” or “The border is our theater of war.”

Despite giving “exclusive” access to the Chicago arrests to McGraw’s channel, Homan has also recently guest-starred in content for far-right social media influencers. Homan boasted about his Chicago operation to Ben Bergquam of Real America’s Voice, who reportedly rode along with Homan. “We took a lot of bad guys off the street today,” Homan told Bergquam vaguely, repeating the line in a few variations but offering no details. If you want someone who will spread your message of fear with no reporting added, Bergquam is a decent choice, one who has spent years promoting pernicious conspiracy theories: about a butterfly sanctuary’s purported involvement in sex trafficking and immigration crimes (it temporarily shut down over the resulting harassment), and about ivermectin being an effective treatment for Covid-19 (it’s not). Border911, the immigration “education” nonprofit founded by high-profile election deniers, which Homan helmed until earlier this month, considers Bergquam “part of our team unofficially.” The pipeline from professional conspiracy theory content creators to the Trump administration is short, and Tom Homan travels along it with ease.