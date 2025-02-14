It’s Time for Democrats to Woo the Man Vote

Strategy has consequences. Pundits were expecting a historic gender gap in 2024, one driven by the Dobbs abortion ruling, fueled by the historic presence of a Black and Asian female heading the ticket, and ending in a Harris win. That didn’t happen. Harris got 53 percent of the female vote, substantially less than the 57 percent earned in 2020 by President Joe Biden, the man hounded from the 2024 race by fellow Democrats who feared he was a certain loser. Trump won 55 percent of the male vote, more than the 53 percent he got in 2020 when he lost to Biden. Women did turn out a bit more in 2024, making up 53 percent of the electorate as opposed to 52 percent in 2020 (although exit polls aren’t so precise that we should read all that much into a 1 percentage point difference). But it wasn’t enough to secure a win in any battleground state or in the popular vote.

Chart by Haisam Hussein

“There was a lot of hype ahead of this election about the women’s vote, that there was going to be a 30- to 40-point gender gap,” said Debbie Walsh, director of the Center for American Women and Politics at Rutgers University. Instead, there was “the same gender gap we’ve been seeing historically since 1980,” one rooted in the basic political trend of women favoring Democrats and men preferring Republicans. All of Harris’s relentless focus on reproductive rights—an issue that proved potent in the 2022 midterms—didn’t turn out to be the deal-closer the Democrats had hoped for. And, as CAWP’s research has shown, “the gender of the candidate is not what drives the gender gap,” Walsh added. “That’s one of the things that got muddled in this election. People just thought it’s going to be through the roof [for Harris] because she’s a woman.”

Where there was an enormous gender gap was among young voters. While Harris won voters under 30, according to a Navigator Research poll taken after the election, there was a massive divergence when it came to young men and young women. Males under 30 favored Trump by 16 percentage points (57 percent to 41 percent), while women under 30 went big for the Democrat: 59 percent of women under 30 voted for Harris, while just 35 percent of young women cast ballots for Trump. Those were the kinds of numbers some analysts thought might happen with the overall electorate (and had that happened, Harris almost certainly would have won). But the lopsided young male support for Trump was devastating for Harris, weakening her numbers overall.