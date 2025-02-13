What the Hell Happened to Democrats in Detroit?

Was Trump’s victory a mere one-off that combined the fluky circumstances of inflation, Biden’s age, and Harris’s late entry (along with bias against her gender and race)? Or is the movement of working-class voters to the Republican column potentially more permanent?

Was Trump’s victory a mere one-off that combined the fluky circumstances of inflation, Biden’s age, and Harris’s late entry (along with bias against her gender and race)? Or is the movement of working-class voters to the Republican column potentially more permanent? Beyond that, did the shift of Arab and Muslim voters toward Trump—or at least, away from Harris—in cities like Dearborn portend a future voting bloc in Michigan that is rising in population and power and that doesn’t feel the special historic allegiance to the Democratic Party that many minority groups have felt?

Michigan has been a bellwether state for much of its history. It backed Abraham Lincoln; it stayed with the Republicans through the nineteenth century, when the Democratic Party was a mess and rarely won; it became Democratic with FDR, then went back and forth until 1972 when it stayed Republican through Reagan and Bush Sr.; since then, it has (mostly) been part of the rising, multiethnic Democratic coalition cobbled together by Bill Clinton and Barack Obama. But now the Democrats have lost two of the last three there. And the biggest reason, certainly with respect to 2024, is a dramatic underperformance in a county where they should be building up a massive margin to cover the losses in all those rural counties. How alarmed should they be?

Even in terms of its geography, Wayne County is quirky. Due to the configuration of the Great Lakes and their connecting rivers (and to the Treaty of Ghent, which ended the War of 1812), Wayne County is both north and west of Canada. It is named after General “Mad Anthony” Wayne, who served in the Revolutionary War under General George Washington and later fought the Northwest Indian War in the Great Lakes region, which was a skirmish over what was then called the Northwest Territory and is today the states we generally think of as forming the heart of the Great Lakes region (or, if you prefer, the Big Ten Conference). Wayne was a spendthrift, drinker, womanizer, slave owner, and politician who was expelled from his (Georgia) seat in the U.S. House of Representatives for voter fraud. Nevertheless, under Washington, Wayne’s success against Indian nations—culminating in the Battle of Fallen Timbers in what is now Ohio in 1794—opened up what later became Michigan (and other lands nearby) to white settlement and statehood.