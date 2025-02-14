This Small Rust-Belt City Holds the Secret to Democrats’ Latino Woes

That lesson itself leads to several other conclusions: Democrats need to figure out how to reach Latinos with a more economically populist agenda, but also a more sustained message, which reaches them in off years as well as during election season. As Morán and Rivera told me, their conversations with Latinos in Reading revealed, again and again, that Harris’s late entry into the race left these voters largely unfamiliar with her biography, values, priorities, and intentions. The Harris campaign did pump ads about her economic plans into Latino communities, many of them emphasizing costs, but it was too late. “We have to continue to engage and better inform our community, and it has to be ongoing,” Cepeda-Freytiz told me.

Which means Democrats need to think now about how to produce a constant drumbeat of messaging in Latino communities about what specifically they will do to benefit working people, especially if and when Trump’s tariffs and his plans to dramatically slash government while giving huge tax breaks to his plutocratic allies all start to bite. Democrats should relentlessly broadcast their concrete proposals to alleviate economic suffering under Trump as it happens, years before the next election, seizing on people’s economic angst when they are primed and receptive to alternative solutions. Cultural politics will be critical here as well: Senator Ruben Gallego, who won a hard-fought race in Arizona, made special appeals to Latino men by stressing his biography as a Marine veteran who grew up in tough circumstances and held many menial jobs throughout his life. Obviously Gallego had a unique appeal for Latino men, but Democrats will need to think hard about how to replicate these displays of solidarity with working-class Latinos going forward, in a sustained and systematic way.

Yet all this underscores another problem, and it’s a deeply sobering one. It’s now clear that the Democratic Party’s undeniable deficit in the information wars, in which Republicans benefit from a massive media propaganda network while dominating more apolitical cultural information spaces, extends to Latino voters in a very big way. Casar pointed to the right-wing infiltration of Univision, the premier Latino television network, as a key turning point in these info wars. He also noted he had seen a marked uptick in right-wing propaganda via Spanish-language social media that distorts the Democratic Party’s economic plans and, tellingly, in misinformation that’s designed to turn more established Latinos against recent arrivals, dividing Latinos against one another. “Many of the voters most susceptible to right-wing disinformation are Spanish-speaking-only voters who have all sorts of propaganda dumped on them,” Casar told me. “A ton of it is in Spanish.”