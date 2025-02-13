Three Big Lessons for the Democrats in 2025

This has come about largely because the Democratic brand is garbage in these states. And why has that happened? It’s in no small part a media problem. These are places where everyone who watches the news watches Fox News. Where many people listen to either Christian radio or right-wing talk radio. Where the local news stations are probably owned by Sinclair, which injects its right-wing agenda into local news coverage. And where the number of liberal voices is roughly zero. I mean, forget liberal voices: There are fewer and fewer old-fashioned straight news sources, let alone liberal ones. And of course, in these states and elsewhere, people are getting their news from social media, and conservative voices outnumber liberal ones there, too. A postelection Pew study into that makes for sobering reading. Democrats and wealthy liberal donors have to take all this seriously. Republicans and conservatives have spent the last 30 or more years building a media ecosystem to promote Republicans and paint Democrats and liberals as extremist weirdos who want to make everyone use they/them pronouns. They’ve succeeded fantastically. And they’re not done. Small wonder Democrats can’t win in these states.

Of course, Democrats need to take substantive steps to improve their standing in these places. I’d like to hear them talk more about trade schools. I often wonder, as Democrats carry on and on about college debt, what does the HVAC specialist or electrician or pipe fitter or radiation therapist or beautician think? I’d like to hear Democrats talk more about the opioid crisis, which has definitely not gone away. I’d like to hear them talk about teen mental health, which is a hair-on-fire crisis in this country; it affects everyone, but it surely hits working-class people without the resources and networks to know where to find good help harder than it hits well-heeled professional families. I’d love to hear them talk about farm policy. At least the Iowa caucuses saw to it that the Democrats running for president had to learn the basics of ag policy. But that’s out the door now. Neither Harris nor Biden nor Hillary Clinton used the word “farm” in their convention nomination acceptance speeches. Barack Obama did, in passing. You have to go all the way back to Gore, a quarter-century ago, to find someone who actually took a stab at discussing farming in any meaningful way.

And Finally, Talk Normal

Last thing. As the Democratic Party becomes more and more the party of educated Americans, there is a tendency for them to talk like that. Relatedly, there exists, let’s face it, a big problem with the kind of language-policing Mara Keisling referred to above. There are places where language policing is totally fine, or at least understandable—in the academy, within the world of progressive nonprofits. But not in presidential politics. If you want to get the votes of working people, you have to talk in ways they can relate to.