What Were the Trump Think Tanks Doing For the Last Four Years?

Chaos followed. The federal government disburses trillions of dollars each year to states, counties, cities, tribes, companies, nonprofits, and individuals. Failure to deliver that expected and allocated money would lead to layoffs at a wide range of organizations and businesses, put low-income Americans in dire financial straits, and wreck state and local budgets. A federal judge temporarily blocked the memo from taking effect on Tuesday. (More on that later.) Finally, on Wednesday, the White House formally rescinded it altogether. (More on that later as well.)

It’s hard to imagine that this was how things were supposed to go. For the last four years, Trumpworld claimed that it worked to create the policy infrastructure and staffing lists to hit the ground running in a second term. Memories of the Trump administration’s ramshackle and haphazard early policy initiatives—the first few versions of the Muslim travel ban, the family-separation program, and more—still haunted Trump loyalists. They hoped that, this time, their efforts would be more resilient to legal challenges and more effective at carrying out their goals.

In fairness, there are signs that Trumpworld learned some lessons from its first rodeo. Trump issued a flurry of significant executive orders in his first 48 hours in office, only a few of which face serious legal challenges. (Though some of the orders lay the groundwork for future policy actions that may or may not be lawful.) And some of the administration’s efforts, particularly when it comes to immigration and the civil service, are intentionally ambiguous or designed to create fear and uncertainty.