The RFK Jr. Op-Ed the Los Angeles Times Didn’t Want You to Read

As public health scholars have long observed, the root of our collective problem lies in gross overinvestment in profitable medical interventions, which account for only 10–20 percent of what shapes health in the U.S., alongside massive underinvestment in the far more consequential political-economic determinants of health: housing, working conditions, basic income, environmental and food regulation, and everyday social support. Yet, instead of prioritizing these issues, the Biden administration called for a “return to normal”—a boon for the healthcare industry but a death sentence for the approximately one million U.S. residents who die from preventable causes each year. Despite an historic opportunity to rally the public behind bold changes, Biden––and then Kamala Harris too—chose to defend an indefensible status quo.

Donald Trump, by contrast, has risen to power on the promise of wide-ranging disruption. What unites Trump’s chosen health officials are their militant critiques of entrenched public health norms shaped by technocratic experts who have allowed mass preventable death for corporate profits to become our national norm. But while Trump’s health nominees have been loud in their criticisms of the status quo, they have so far offered no coherent vision for rebuilding the nation’s public health on a new basis. Many worry their agenda will ultimately be purely destructive and simply further feed the private profit-making machine. After all, destruction is easy, but building new systems and improving existing institutions requires competence, vision, and hard work.

If they hope to do more than simply destroy and leave mass preventable death in their wake, then Trump’s health officials should look to the convergence of their own criticisms with parallel critiques of neoliberal health policy that have long emanated from the political left. In the process, they should embrace a genuinely populist model of public health. This approach would prioritize providing immediate, tangible benefits to working people and empower them as both recipients and providers of care rather than simply consumers inside a perverse system that serves the rich by abandoning the poor.