LA Times Exposed for Changing RFK Jr. Op-Ed to Be More Pro-Trump

“My first time working with the Los Angeles Times, and I expect also my last,” Eric Reinhart, a political anthropologist and psychoanalytic clinician, wrote on X following the article’s publication. “A vote for RFK Jr is a vote for nothing but chaos, the opposite of the essential public-systems building I argue for in the OpEd, and mass death.”

The original and final versions of Reinhart’s article differ drastically in message. The first paragraph of the published opinion piece takes an optimistic tone about Kennedy’s role in the Trump administration, suggesting that the virulent conspiracy theorist could be an answer and solution to the American public’s bubbling resentment toward the health care industry.

President Trump’s nomination of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. reflects anger and frustration at the wanton greed underlying America’s health systems. Major changes are coming. But we must not let those changes leave us even worse off than we already are.

But compare the soft and forgiving language of the published version to Reinhart’s original copy, which he shared on X shortly after the article’s publication. In it, he likens the sociopolitical reckoning of Kennedy’s nomination to the assassination of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson.