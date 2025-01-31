LA Times Exposed for Changing RFK Jr. Op-Ed to Be More Pro-Trump
The op-ed writer slammed both the paper and its owner, Patrick Soon-Shiong.
A social scientist who wrote an op-ed for the Los Angeles Times has accused the paper’s Trump-friendly owner of bending his words to suit Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s appointment to the Department of Health and Human Services.
Eric Reinhart, a political anthropologist and psychoanalytic clinician, published an essay in the West Coast daily Friday suggesting that Kennedy’s controversial appointment could “pay off” so long as he “pushes real reform.” But the freelancer claims that the pro-Kennedy argument wasn’t his choice—nor his original intent.
“My first time working with the Los Angeles Times, and I expect also my last,” Eric Reinhart, a political anthropologist and psychoanalytic clinician, wrote on X following the article’s publication. “A vote for RFK Jr is a vote for nothing but chaos, the opposite of the essential public-systems building I argue for in the OpEd, and mass death.”
The original and final versions of Reinhart’s article differ drastically in message. The first paragraph of the published opinion piece takes an optimistic tone about Kennedy’s role in the Trump administration, suggesting that the virulent conspiracy theorist could be an answer and solution to the American public’s bubbling resentment toward the health care industry.
President Trump’s nomination of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. reflects anger and frustration at the wanton greed underlying America’s health systems. Major changes are coming. But we must not let those changes leave us even worse off than we already are.
But compare the soft and forgiving language of the published version to Reinhart’s original copy, which he shared on X shortly after the article’s publication. In it, he likens the sociopolitical reckoning of Kennedy’s nomination to the assassination of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson.
Trump’s nomination of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to lead the nation’s health agencies and the assassination of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson are both reflections of the same reality: anger at the wanton greed underlying America’s health systems has reached a fever pitch, and it will not be held back any longer. Major changes are coming, but they may leave us even worse off than we already are.
Additionally, the published iteration of the text completely nixed Reinhart’s closing remarks, in which the social scientist reiterated Kennedy’s blatant disregard for scientific evidence.
Although RFK Jr. and Luigi Mangione are both responses to the same underlying problem of US healthcare corruption, there is a major difference between them: one operated outside the law to kill one person in defense of millions, whereas the other—via his egomaniacal disregard for scientific evidence—seeks to use law itself to inflict preventable death on those millions.
Reinhart vented deeper frustration on BlueSky, where he pointed fingers at the political interests of the paper’s biotech billionaire owner, Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong, as a potential reason for the intervention in his thesis.
“Editing out the most urgent point of an OpEd in the minutes before sending to press while then also assigning a title and image that suggest an argument entirely opposite to the author’s clear intent is pretty shitty,” Reinhart wrote.
It is not unusual for news outlets to edit, trim, change, or otherwise alter copy before it reaches publication—even without the author’s consent. But it is noteworthy that the Los Angeles Times’ heavy-handed pen sliced and diced a new argument out of a piece criticizing Kennedy, days after the paper’s owner formally endorsed him.
Soon-Shiong publicly supported Kennedy’s nomination to head HHS earlier this week. In a post on Twitter, the billionaire said that he had not met Kennedy “until a few months ago” but over time had come to “truly believe” that he had “the American public’s best interests at heart.”
“I have worried about toxins and the cause of cancer my entire career. As a physician scientist I really hope he is confirmed tomorrow,” Soon-Shiong posted on Tuesday.
In 2018, Soon-Shiong took control of the Los Angeles Times and The San Diego Union-Tribune in a $500 million deal from Tribune Publishing.
Read Reinhart’s unedited op-ed here.