Will Elon Musk Do to the Federal Government What He Did to Twitter?

The economist Dean Baker offers two speculations about motive. The first has to do with Trump: To Baker, the president may be planning on selectively approving which checks the bureau sends out, which would be illegal (again, because Congress has approved the spending). But ”illegal” isn’t going to deter Trump. I doubt he’d touch individual entitlement payments. But federal contracts serving “undesirable” populations are the thing to watch. Over the weekend, Mike Flynn tweeted out the federal dollars that go to Lutheran services for immigrants and refugees. They are vast amounts, to be sure, but they were approved by Congress. Musk replied to Flynn that “The @DOGE team is rapidly shutting down these illegal payments.” (As journalist Timothy Burke noted on BlueSky Sunday morning, “Lutheran Social Services is one of the largest employers in South Dakota, operating senior living facilities across the state.” Imagine waking up to learn that your aging parents may be without a place to live because of this wrecking crew.)

The second has to do with Musk. Entree for Musk to this system of payments, Baker writes, “gives him access to an enormous amount of financial information about almost every person in the country. Musk has said that he wants to turn his Twitter social media platform into an all-purpose financial service operation. Having access to detailed information on hundreds of millions of people would give Musk a huge leg up in this effort.” That’s reassuring, isn’t it?

Finally, there is the not-inconsiderable chance that something important to the well-being of the economy may simply go kablooey. This is from Mike Masnick at techdirt.com: “Remember how Elon Musk destroyed Twitter by ripping apart its infrastructure without understanding it? Now imagine that same playbook applied to the federal government. It’s happening, and the stakes are exponentially higher.” Masnick reminds us that at Twitter, Musk “transformed a platform used by hundreds of millions for vital communication into his personal megaphone, hemorrhaging somewhere between 60-85% of its revenue in the process.”