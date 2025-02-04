How Child Psychology Explains Trump’s Wild Tariff Feints

Because Trump’s reasoning is transductive, he was incapable of seeing the perfectly obvious link between his tariff policies and a stock-market plunge until he actually witnessed it. He then proceeded to forge a transductive link between Mexico President Claudia Scheinbaum Pardo sending 10,000 National Guard troops to the border (which, as TNR’s Malcolm Ferguson points out, was an unexceptional concession) and his own tariff delay—when really that delay was Trump’s panicky response to a tanking stock market. A few hours later Trump did the same with Canadian prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s pledge to halt a (mostly imaginary) flow of fentanyl from Canada into the United States.

If Trump were a rational actor, he would learn from witnessing Monday’s market drop not to do anything to cause a similar drop in the future. But Trump isn’t rational, so we may see him go through this exercise again if he decides to impose the Canada and Mexico tariffs one month from now, or if he proceeds with his threatened tariffs against the European Union.

Before Friday, the stock market couldn’t bring itself to believe that Trump’s tariff threats were real, because the proposals were so unbelievably stupid on their face (and also, maybe, because we’d already seen Trump back quietly away, at least for now, from his 10 percent across-the-board tariff on all foreign goods). Whether the stock market will soon revert to believing once again in a rational Trump is an open question, because financial markets are no stranger to transductive reasoning.